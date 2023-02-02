Summerland’s February snow levels higher than normal

The snow levels are still higher than normal at Summerland’s two snow measurement sites.

At the Summerland Reservoir, the Feb. 1 snow depth was 950 millimetres. This is the equivalent of 246 millimetres of water and is 144 per cent of the historical average water equivalent of 171 millimetres, measured at this site over the past 60 years.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth on Feb. 1 was 570 millimetres, or the equivalent of 126 millimetres of water. This is 105 per cent of the historical average water equivalent of 120 millimetres, measured over 58 years.

One month earlier, the snow measurements at both sites showed the water equivalent was considerably higher. At Summerland Reservoir, it was 189 per cent of the historical average and at Isintok Lake it was 151 per cent of the historical average.

Summerland crews measure the snow levels at the two sites at the beginning of the month from January until May, and then twice a month in May and June if needed.

The monthly snow measurements can vary when compared with previous years. In 2022, January’s snow levels at the two sites were around the historical averages, while in February, 2022, both sites showed measurements lower than the historical averages.

