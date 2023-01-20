Summerland winery changes its name

Haywire Winery owners Steve Lornie and Christine Coletta show their wine production facility in Summerland. The name of the winery has been changed for 2023. (Photo by Lionel Trudel)

Summerland’s Okanagan Crush Pad has renamed itself Haywire Winery.

Okanagan Crush Pad began as Canada’s first purpose-built custom crush winemaking business. At the time, the winery had a capacity much larger than was needed, with the intention of sharing the space until its own production grew.

Organizers at the winery say the custom crush service offering has run its course as sales of their own wines have grown and house brands have taken over the production space previously used for clients. Over the past five years, the facility has been reducing its custom crush.

The Haywire wines have become the anchor brand in Okanagan Crush Pad’s portfolio and have gained recognition across Canada and in Europe.

The winery closed in 2022 and has been under renovation. It is set to re-open in spring, with a new 139 square metre tasting lounge, a new label for Haywire and a return to its roots with the wine that started the journey in 2009.

“The rebrand is a statement to our commitment to continue to take bold new steps forward as a winery team, and to continue to define a style of wine for the central Okanagan region – bright, lively, fresh and uncomplicated,” said Christine Coletta, co-owner of Haywire Winery.

She added that the new Haywire labels will be released starting in British Columbia and in the United Kingdom later this month.

“The new packaging pulls from the mural artwork on the winery by Vancouver artist Scott Sueme. It’s a stunning mural that runs 100 feet long and 20 feet high.”

Scott Sueme’s work inspires the look, with the interior of the tasting lounge designed to celebrate his artwork, and even a few of his original pieces on display.

“The word ‘lounge’ is also particularly important,” said Coletta. “Guests will sit back and relax as we take care of them tableside.”

The new Summerland winery lounge is adjacent to the crush pad and wine cellar, giving visitors a view of the winemaking action, while allowing the Haywire team to serve visitors in comfort year-round.

Winemaker Matt Dumayne is remaining in his role at Haywire Winery, producing wines in the classic cool climate of the central Okanagan Valley. The team also maintains its commitment to organic farming and sustainable winery practices, with an added passion for creating wines in concrete vessels.

In addition to the changes at the winery, Coletta said the team has also built a VIP tasting room on their Garnet Valley Ranch property.

“This small and thoughtful tasting room has a gentle footprint on the landscape of this 320-acre organic property. What’s more, we are making wines for a brand with the Garnet Valley Vineyard name that will be released in the fall of 2023, and hope to obtain a Garnet Valley winery license by then too. In the meantime, we will be taking Haywire club members and VIPs exclusively to the site for a preview.”

Two Garnet Valley Ranch wines, the new Garnet Valley Ranch Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, will be showcased at Provence Marinaside during Dine Out Vancouver 2023.

Haywire started as a virtual wine brand in 2009 with the first crop harvested at Switchback Organic Vineyard. It is owned by Coletta and Steve Lornie.

READ ALSO: Summerland winery launches crowdfunding opportunity

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SummerlandwineWinery