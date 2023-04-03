Summerland snow levels remain higher than normal

April 1 measurements were taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake

Snow levels in the South Okanagan remain well above normal. The April 1 measurements at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake are both higher than historical averages. (Apex Mountain Resort)

Snow levels at both Summerland measurement sites are well above normal levels, according to the latest data from the municipality.

The April 1 measurements were taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake, two sites west of the community.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 720 millimetres, or the equivalent of 289 millimetres of water. This is 132 per cent of the historical average of 226 millimetres, measured over 60 years.At Isintok Lake, the now depth was 560 millimetres, or the equivalent of 214 millimetres of water.

This is 126 per cent of the historical average of 170 millimetres of water, measured over 58 years.

The snow measurements are taken at the beginning of each month beginning Jan. 1. In May and June, measurements are taken twice a month until the snow has melted.

This year, the snow measurements at both sites have been significantly higher than normal.

Provincial statistics this year show the Okanagan basin is one of the few regions of British Columbia to have snow measurements above normal levels. Provincewide, snow measurements were slightly below normal as of March 1, when the latest provincial figures were released.

