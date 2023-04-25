Summerland sees building permits halved in March compared to 2022

There were fewer permits issued for the month as well

Construction work is continuing on Landry Crescent in Summerland. In May 2022, 46 building permits were issued for the cluster housing development at 3406 Landry Cres. The permits had a total construction value of $18,319,000. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Less than half the value of construction permits in March were issued by Summerland compared to 2022.

According to statistics from the municipality’s development services department, there were nine building permits issued in March, with a total construction value of $691,000.

This is considerably lower than the same month in 2022, when 13 permits were issued with a construction value of $1,569,000.

In March, 2019, Summerland issued 16 building permits with a total construction value of $12,741,000.

READ ALSO: February building permits in Summerland top $7M

READ ALSO: Summerland issued 231 building permits in 2022

From January to March, the municipality has issued 36 building permits with a total construction value of $9,068,558. By comparison, during the same time period in 2022, Summerland had issued 47 building permits with a total construction value of $10,498,000.

However, in a report to council, Brad Dollevoet, director of development services for Summerland, said planning applications are increasing.

“March saw an uptick in planning applications with a total of 10 new applications submitted,” he stated. “Previously for the months of January and February 2023 combined, a total of eight applications were submitted.”

Summerland has had building permits with high dollar values in recent years.

In 2021, the total construction value of all permits issued was $59,775,300 while in 2022, the building permits issued had a value of $49,622,000. Construction work is continuing on some of the larger projects from those two years.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionSummerland