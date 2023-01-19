Following two years of extensive flooding in 2017 and 2018, a trail in Summerland was closed. The municipality of Summerland is now seeking funding for the completion of climate hazard, risk and vulnerability assessments. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland seeks funds for completion of hazard risk assessment

Present plan was created in 2006

Summerland council is applying for a disaster risk reduction grant from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

The grant is for $65,000 and is for the completion of climate hazard, risk and vulnerability assessments.

Summerland’s present hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment was originally written in 2006. Since that time, the provincial framework for this assessment has been updated.

As a result, a new assessment document is needed

A climate change risk assessment document is also needed with the new hazard, risk and vulnerability assessments document.

The information in the new document will be used for future climate action work in Summerland. The documents will also be used for future climate adaptation planning.

In 2022, Summerland council supported a staff request to apply to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Union of B.C. Municipalities for two grants to cover $75,000 for the plan. The remainder of the $90,000 project cost was to come from the climate action reserve fund.

However, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities grant was over. The municipality received at $25,000 grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the full amount it had sought from this organization.

The $65,000 grant, if awarded, would cover the entire cost of the Summerland project when added to the $25,000 grant already received.

The application deadline for this grant is Feb. 23.

