Summerland schedules events for Earth Week

This year’s themes involve food security and resilience from climate change

Planting events have been part of Earth Week celebrations in Summerland. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, April 25. (Summerland Review file photo)

The municipality of Summerland has plenty of activities planned for 14th annual Earth week celebrations, April 17 to 23.

This year’s themes are around food security and resilience from climate change.

Earth Day in Summerland has been celebrated since 2007, when members of the Summerland Environmental Science Group coordinated a community tree planting event along Centennial Trail. In 2010, the celebration became Earth Week with the community engaged in a week-long set of events and activities.

The municipality has been a long-time supporter of these events and this year, Earth Day Canada has chosen Summerland to represent its Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign, with Mayor Doug Holmes as the municipal representative.

“The role of spokesperson is to encourage other Canadian municipalities to support their community Earth Day events the way we do,” said Holmes.

“Through the efforts of local volunteers, community groups and local businesses, supported by the Municipality, Earth Week continues to be a grassroots celebration that brings people together to make Summerland a better place.”

The list of Earth Week events includes:

• Tuesday, April 18 – A Film Screening of ‘First We Eat’ at Centre Stage Theatre, 6 to 9 p.m.

• Thursday, April 20 – First Things First Okanagan’s Deep Dive virtual panel discussion via Zoom, 7 to 8 p.m. A registration link will be shared once available.

• Saturday, April 22 – Earth Day Fair at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will start with a ceremonial tree planting at 9:30AM with Holmes and Earth Day Canada representative Phoebe Landers.

• Saturday, April 22 – Recycling Depot at the Summerland Arena, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, April 23 – Earth Week festivities will culminate at the 17th Annual Earth Day Community Planting Celebration at Peach Orchard Park by the boat launch, 10 a.m. to noon.

The municipality is partnering with the Summerland Environmental Science Group and the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society to host this Earth Day Community Planting Celebration.

The plantings will take place along the riparian areas of Peach Orchard Park to build back vegetation, biodiversity and reduce erosion along the shoreline.

“We are excited to plant more native shrubs and trees along Okanagan Lake, to replace what has been lost and enhance the biodiversity,” said Lisa Scott, a biologist and executive director of the Invasive Species Society.

“Healthy riparian areas help to protect shorelines from erosion and provide natural wildlife habitat.”

Community members are invited to join in to help with the planting of native trees, shrubs, and grasses.

In addition to planting, lawn games will be available and the Summerland Fire Department will be attending to assist with plant watering. Learn more about Earth Week events online at www.summerland.ca/earthweek.

