Summerland receives grant for Isintok Lake spillway upgrade

The municipality has been awarded a grant of $150,000 for a spillway upgrade project at Isintok Lake. This is the second recent project at the reservoir lake, following the completion of an outflow pipe replacement in 2022. (District of Summerland photo)

The municipality of Summerland has been awarded a grant from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund – Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaption funding stream for the design of the Isintok Dam Spillway Upgrade project.

The grant amount is $150,000. The municipality will contribute an additional $60,580, bringing the total cost of the portion of the work to $210,580.

Graham Statt, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the cost is for the design, not the actual construction of the spillway.

The spillway is used when the reservoir lake is filled.

“The Isintok spillway is at end of its serviceable life and moving forward with this project will help improve the safety and security of our water supply. We appreciate the provincial government for their investment in this critical area,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

Isintok Lake, west of Summerland, is a reservoir lake serving the community. A dam has been in place at this lake since 1926.

Kerr Wood Leidal Engineering Consultants will do the work, which is scheduled to be completed by May 31.

Engineering reviews from 2020 to 2022 confirmed the Isintok spillway is undersized, has become deteriorated, and poses a flood risk to Summerland. The Isintok Dam is currently registered with Dam Safety as having a very high consequence, which identifies it as having the potential to cause significant impact to human life, the environment, and properties in an extreme inflow event.

The work will include survey, geotechnical and environmental assessments, permits and approvals, and communication with local Indigenous communities.

The detailed design portion of the project will cover the design and planning of the new spillway structure, channel protection, and bridge crossing the Isintok Creek conveyance channel on the primary access road.

The project is in addition to another upgrade project at Isintok Lake, which was completed in July 2022. That project was for the replacement of the outflow pipe at the reservoir lake.

That project had a budget of $2,415,860, with $1.8 million to come from the federal and provincial governments. The work came in under budget, at slightly more than $2 million.

