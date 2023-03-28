Summerland receives award for financial reporting

The municipality of Summerland has received an award for a recent annual financial award.

The municipality received the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its annual financial report for the 2021 fiscal year. This award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

READ ALSO: Summerland taxes expected to increase by 3.76%

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

The annual financial report has been judged by Canadian Review Committee members to meet the standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“We are very proud of the high standard the District of Summerland has maintained through the overall financial process and attaining this accomplishment,” said Mayor Doug Holmes. “Congratulations to our finance team.”

Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

