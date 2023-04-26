The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III will be held Saturday, May 6. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali)

Summerland Legion to host coronation tea

Event in honour of King Charles III will be held on May 7

An afternoon tea will be held in Summerland to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

The tea will be held at the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Organizers Loraine Lyon and Andy Lyon say the event will be a full afternoon tea, with china and tea stands. The event will also include coronation bingo, door prizes and commemorative gifts for attendees. Tickets are $50 each.

The tea is being held the day after the coronation ceremony for the monarch.

King Charles III assumed the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The coronation ceremony will be held Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The coronation will be broadcast around the world and is expected to be viewed by millions of people.

This will be the 40th coronation ceremony to be held at that facility since 1066.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy and King Charles III has the title of King of Canada and is Canada’s Head of State.

