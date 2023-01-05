Lakehouse development in Trout Creek represented more than $18 million in construction value

Summerland issued more building permits in 2022 than in any previous year since 1993.

According to figures from the community’s development services department, Summerland issued 231 building permits in 2022, including 11 in December.

The total construction value of these permits was $49,622,000, the second-highest value in the community’s history. The only year with a higher construction value was 2021, when the total construction value was $59,775,300.

Brad Dollevoet, director of development services for Summerland, said significant projects included the Lakehouse development, a 45-unit development on Landry Crescent in Trout Creek. This one development represented a total of $18,319,000 in construction value last year.

The building permits issued in 2022 included 36 single-family dwellings, 19 multiple-family residential buildings and 38 multiple-family residential units.

Permits were issued for a total of 87 residential housing units. This is lower than the permits for 115 residential housing units issued in 2021 or the 141 permits issued in 2019.

There were also 39 residential renovations or additions and permits for 17 garages.

Two permits were issued for new commercial construction buildings and 17 commercial or renovation additions. Nine permits were issued for agricultural buildings.

