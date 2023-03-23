Summerland Health-Care Auxiliary pledges funds for oncology campaign

The Summerland Health-Care Auxiliary has pledged $1 million for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign.

The auxiliary has been involved in health-care initiatives in the community since its inception in 1909. Over the years, the organization has presented $7.66 million in donations to health services within the region.

Sally Ginter, chief executive officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, said the latest gift is a welcomed and needed contribution towards the foundation’s $10 million goal.

The auxiliary’s thrift store was opened in 1958. The present location was purchased in 1972.

At present, the auxiliary has more than 170 volunteers. The thrift store is open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

