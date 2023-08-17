A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in spring. (RCMP handout)

A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in spring. (RCMP handout)

Summerland family seeks return of stolen fire opals

The rare stones were stolen during a home break-in that took place in April

A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in the spring.

On April 26, the Summerland RCMP responded to a break-in that occurred at a home in the 1500 block of Harding Street. The investigation revealed that the home had been ransacked and numerous items were stolen, including rare fire opals ranging in size and colour.

“Returning from a holiday to find your home has been vandalized and important possessions stolen, can be heartbreaking for many,” said Const. Kelly Brett, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP. “The family in this particular situation is asking for public assistance in keeping their eyes out for any of the fire opal stones being possessed or sold in the Okanagan area.”

If you or anyone has information in regard to the whereabouts of the stones, please contact Const. Sinnett with the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and referencing RCMP File 2023-844.

READ ALSO: Keremeos fire largely driven by wind

Summerlandtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park fire an enduring memory
Next story
Large Lumby drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men

Just Posted

The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on May 13, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Paddle for Maui at Penticton’s Skaha Lake

A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in spring. (RCMP handout)
Summerland family seeks return of stolen fire opals

The Crater Creek fire ballooned and merged with the Gillianders Creek fire on Tuesday, sending up a plume of smoke so big it could be seen into Kelowna. (Kate Hansen photo)
PHOTOS: Wind largely behind massive Keremeos wildfire growth

In September, Big Daddy Tazz will perfom a stand-up comedy show in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Penticton comedy show to support Canadian Mental Health Association