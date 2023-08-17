Summerland family seeks return of stolen fire opals

The rare stones were stolen during a home break-in that took place in April

A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in the spring.

On April 26, the Summerland RCMP responded to a break-in that occurred at a home in the 1500 block of Harding Street. The investigation revealed that the home had been ransacked and numerous items were stolen, including rare fire opals ranging in size and colour.

“Returning from a holiday to find your home has been vandalized and important possessions stolen, can be heartbreaking for many,” said Const. Kelly Brett, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP. “The family in this particular situation is asking for public assistance in keeping their eyes out for any of the fire opal stones being possessed or sold in the Okanagan area.”

If you or anyone has information in regard to the whereabouts of the stones, please contact Const. Sinnett with the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and referencing RCMP File 2023-844.

