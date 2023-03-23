Summerland EV charging fees remain steady

Proposal had called for reduction of rates and free charging in parts of downtown

Electric vehicle owners will continue to pay $2 an hour for Level 2 charging stations and 33 cents a minute at Level 3 charging stations. A staff recommendation brought before Summerland council had called for a reduction in carging rates. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland will not be changing how much it charges electric vehicles to fuel up.

At the March 13 council meeting, a staff recommendation proposed changing the rate structure at the municipality’s charging stations. The changes would have seen the Level 2 charging stations in Memorial Park free for up to two hours, followed by a charge of $2 an hour. Elsewhere in the community, the Level 2 stations would remain at $2 an hour.

For the faster Level 3 charging stations, the recommendation proposed dropping the rate from 33 cents a minute to 26 cents a minute.

Odessa Cohen, sustainability coordinator for the community, said the stations in Memorial Park and Municipal Hall have greater use than other locations in the community, offering the first two hours for free at these stations would economic growth by encouraging people to stop close to downtown shops and services, she said.

In her report to council, Cohen said the new rates would see Summerland’s rates aligned with the rates charged in other communities in the region. At present, a majority of communities in the region offer Level 2 charging for free, or free for up to two hours. The reduction in the rate for the Level 3 charging stations would have also brought these rates into alignment with other communities in the region.

However, members of council were opposed to the rate change, especially the two hours of free parking at some of the Level 2 stations.

Coun. Doug Patan said when council asked for a review of the rates, the intent was not to reduce the charging rates in the community. He added that one of Summerland’s gas stations is putting in electric vehicle charging stations, where drivers will pay to charge.

Others on council also opposed reducing the rates or providing free charging.

“I am not in favour of free charging anywhere in our municipality,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.

Coun. Adrienne Betts said she would prefer staying with the existing rates rather than reducing rates.

Cohen said Summerland’s electric vehicle charging stations have seen an increase in use since they were installed in 2019. She said the growing use of these stations will bring in additional revenue for the community.

Summerland’s first electric vehicle charging stations were installed in 2013. Since that time, the number of charging stations has increased and the use of these stations has been growing.

In 2022, there were 2,051 charging sessions at the stations in the community, delivering 33,810 kilowatt hours of electrical power. The money collected from electric vehicle charging in that year was $12,135.

In addition, the municipality acquired an electric ice resurfacer for the Summerland Arena in 2020 and the Okanagan Skaha School District acquired an electric school bus in 2021. The bus is based in Summerland.

While the electric vehicle charging station rates are being reduced, rates for electricity in Summerland have increased. In December, 2022, Summerland council voted to increase utility rates for water, sewer and electricity. The increase for all these rates works out to just under 13 per cent combined. Electrical rates increased by $14.26 a month or $171 a year for a typical home in the community.

The report on the electric vehicle rates was received for information.

