James Young of Naramata grooms Loki, Dog of Miracles, a bearded collie, during a 2018 dog show in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland dog control sees almost double the calls for service in 2022

Summerland’s dog control contractor was kept busy in 2022 as the number of calls for service increased significantly over the previous year.

According to statistics from the municipality’s development services department, the dog control contractor received 331 calls for service in 2022. This is significantly higher than the 173 calls for service in 2021.

The majority of calls received were for patrols in parks and beach areas including Dale Meadows Sports Complex, Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach and Powell Beach.

In addition, the municipality has initiated dog-at-large signage for park areas, in conformance with the new parks bylaw that was adopted by council early in 2022.

