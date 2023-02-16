Summerland crime statistics show decrease

After a spike in policing figures in 2021, Summerland saw a decrease in the number of calls for service, violent crime incidents and property crime incidents in 2022.

On Feb. 16, Summerland RCMP presented the annual statistics for the year before the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Throughout the year, police received a total of 2,558 calls for service. This is down from 3,086 calls for service in 2021 and 2,815 calls for service in 2020.

The number of violent crimes reported was 130, which is lower than the 184 violent crime incidents in 2021 and the 142 incidents in 2020.

The only violent crime category to see an increase was domestic violence incidents, which rose from 20 cases in 2021 to 28 in 2022.

The total number of property crime incidents was 394, which is lower than the 463 incidents reported in 2021 and the 407 incidents reported in 2020.

The number of vehicle thefts decreased from 30 in 2021 to 24 in 2022. Thefts from vehicles also decreased, from 77 in 2021 to 43 in 2022 and fraud cases decreased from 60 incidents in 2021 to 44 in 2022.

One category which showed a noticeable increase was mischief to property, where 147 incidents were reported in 2022. This is up from 134 incidents in 2021 but still down from 196 incidents in 2020.

Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP detachment said 18 of the incidents in 2022 were a series of crimes where Telus and Shaw lines were cut. This accounted for 12 per cent of all mischief calls in the community.

Police say these incidents were attributed to one person with mental illness. This person is now receiving treatment.

Criminal Code items and incidents under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act also showed a decrease, with 656 incidents in 2022, down from 863 in 2021 and 732 in 2020.

Police attended 320 traffic incident calls in 2022. They also attended 196 alarm calls and 152 calls to check on wellbeing.

