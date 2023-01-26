In the preliminary 2023 budget for Summerland, permissive tax exemptions for churches and places of worship are $63,618, while permissive tax exemptions for not-for-profit organizations are expected to come to $191,276. (Summerland Review file photo)

In the preliminary 2023 budget for Summerland, permissive tax exemptions for churches and places of worship are $63,618, while permissive tax exemptions for not-for-profit organizations are expected to come to $191,276. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland council to provide more than $400K in community support

Grant-in-aid funding, operational support, tax exemptions and other funds included in 2023 budget

Summerland’s proposed 2023 municipal budget includes more than $400,000 in grant-in-aid funding, operational support to organizations, permissive tax exemptions and other forms of support.

The total in the 2023 preliminary budget document is $426,509, down slightly from $435,731 in 2022.

Grant-in-aid support comes to $56,890 in the 2023 budget.

READ ALSO: Summerland taxes expected to increase by 3.76%

READ ALSO: Cost increases, new initiatives add to Summerland budget

The municipality received 17 funding applications, totalling $111,669 in requested support. However, council has deferred making decisions on how grant-in-aid funding should be dispersed.

Four organizations will receive ongoing operational support in 2023. The Summerland Community Arts Council will receive $5,000, the Summerland Youth Centre Association will receive $5,500, the Summerland Museum and Heritage Society will receive $50,000 and the Summerland Day Camp Program Subsidy will receive $8,000. These amounts are the same as the support given to the same organizations in 2022.

Permissive tax exemptions for 2023 are budgeted at $254,894. This includes $63,618 for places of worship and $191,276 for not-for-profit organizations.

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will receive $20,000 from the municipality for the annual Festival of Lights.

The Summerland Community Arts Council will receive $15,000 for its banner program.

District in-kind community support is budgeted at $11,225.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentSummerland

Previous story
Arctic air invasion to sweep across Okanagan, Shuswap

Just Posted

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

A cold spell is forecasted for much of B.C. starting Friday, Jan. 27, including the Okanagan. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Arctic air invasion to sweep across Okanagan, Shuswap

Players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association were treated to a tour of the Penticton Vees’ locker room this past month. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
PHOTOS: Minor hockey players enjoy ‘ultimate experience’ at Penticton Vees game

Penticton city community services Anthony Haddad (far left) and city planning manager Blake Laven show a slide titled: Penticton lifestyle attracts professionals and remote workers.' The CHBA of South Okanagan hosted Let's Talk Housing at the Cannery Brewery Tuesday night. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s growing population and future housing a hot topic