Summerland council to provide more than $400K in community support

Summerland’s proposed 2023 municipal budget includes more than $400,000 in grant-in-aid funding, operational support to organizations, permissive tax exemptions and other forms of support.
The total in the 2023 preliminary budget document is $426,509, down slightly from $435,731 in 2022.
Grant-in-aid support comes to $56,890 in the 2023 budget.
The municipality received 17 funding applications, totalling $111,669 in requested support. However, council has deferred making decisions on how grant-in-aid funding should be dispersed.
Four organizations will receive ongoing operational support in 2023. The Summerland Community Arts Council will receive $5,000, the Summerland Youth Centre Association will receive $5,500, the Summerland Museum and Heritage Society will receive $50,000 and the Summerland Day Camp Program Subsidy will receive $8,000. These amounts are the same as the support given to the same organizations in 2022.
Permissive tax exemptions for 2023 are budgeted at $254,894. This includes $63,618 for places of worship and $191,276 for not-for-profit organizations.
The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will receive $20,000 from the municipality for the annual Festival of Lights.
The Summerland Community Arts Council will receive $15,000 for its banner program.
District in-kind community support is budgeted at $11,225.
