Summerland council to provide more than $400K in community support

Grant-in-aid funding, operational support, tax exemptions and other funds included in 2023 budget

In the preliminary 2023 budget for Summerland, permissive tax exemptions for churches and places of worship are $63,618, while permissive tax exemptions for not-for-profit organizations are expected to come to $191,276. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland’s proposed 2023 municipal budget includes more than $400,000 in grant-in-aid funding, operational support to organizations, permissive tax exemptions and other forms of support.

The total in the 2023 preliminary budget document is $426,509, down slightly from $435,731 in 2022.

Grant-in-aid support comes to $56,890 in the 2023 budget.

The municipality received 17 funding applications, totalling $111,669 in requested support. However, council has deferred making decisions on how grant-in-aid funding should be dispersed.

Four organizations will receive ongoing operational support in 2023. The Summerland Community Arts Council will receive $5,000, the Summerland Youth Centre Association will receive $5,500, the Summerland Museum and Heritage Society will receive $50,000 and the Summerland Day Camp Program Subsidy will receive $8,000. These amounts are the same as the support given to the same organizations in 2022.

Permissive tax exemptions for 2023 are budgeted at $254,894. This includes $63,618 for places of worship and $191,276 for not-for-profit organizations.

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will receive $20,000 from the municipality for the annual Festival of Lights.

The Summerland Community Arts Council will receive $15,000 for its banner program.

District in-kind community support is budgeted at $11,225.

