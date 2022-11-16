Summerland council endorses Waterfront Concept Plan

Kiwanis Pier replacement and washroom upgrades at Rotary Beach are high priority

Summerland council has endorsed the Waterfront Concept Plan as a guiding plan for future work at three public beaches.

At the Nov. 14 meeting, council endorsed the document, which affects future work at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach, Peach Orchard Beach and 16997 Lakeshore Dr., known as the Horse Beach.

The Waterfront Concept Plan was initiated to examine 16 recommendations in the 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, to provide vision and direction for Summerland’s waterfront parks, including the replacement of Kiwanis Pier.

The plan was developed in 2022 and included community engagement.

The document has recommendations for the next 15 years. The Kiwanis Pier and washroom upgrades are considered high priority items. Other recommendations will be implemented as funding allows.

“The plan is not a commitment to spend, as those decisions are made by council through the budget planning process,” Lori Mullin, director of community services said in a report to council.

While enhancements are suggested for Rotary Beach and Peach Orchard Beach, the Horse Beach site is not considered a tourist destination in need of tourist-related upgrades.

The cost of the plan was $50,000. The municipality received a $10,000 provincial grant from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to support this project.

