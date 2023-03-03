Summerland Chamber hosts 83rd business excellence awards

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will host the 83rd annual Summerland Business Awards, recognizing excellence in business and community service.
The Denim and Diamonds Gala will be held Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre.
Lisa Sanders, event producer with the chamber, said the evening will be an Oscars-style gala.
In addition to business awards in 10 categories, the event will also have presentations of the Citizen of the Year, Youth Leadership and Arts and Culture awards, as well as the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.
For these categories, nominees are not listed. Sanders said there were four nominees for the Citizen of the Year award, two for the Youth Leadership award and three for the Arts and Culture award.
In the business categories, a new category was added this year. The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion award will be presented to a business providing an example of an inclusive and welcoming environment. There are two nominees for this award this year.
The business award recipients were selected following interviews with each of the business representatives.
Tickets for the gala are $50 and are available through the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.
Hospitality and Tourism Excellence
Summerland Golf and Country Club
Dirty Laundry Winery
Waterfront Bistro/Chef’s with Thyme
Business of the Year
GPH Mechanical
Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant
Murray’s Pizza Summerland
Granny’s Café and Bakery
Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa
Summerland Gold & Silver Exchange
Nailed It! Landscaping
In House Performing Arts Studio
Environmental Sustainability Excellence
Replenish Refillery & Zero Waste Store
ElectroMotion Energy
District of Summerland
Hunter’s Hill Holdings Ltd.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Jonah Cadieux-Johnson – Detonate Brewing Company
Kaitlyn Pavitt – Moments for Mamas
Harley Elasoff – Summerland Seniors Village
Farzana Mayer – iKhaya Day Spa
Customer Service Excellence
Sam’s Solutions
The Brightening Bar
Small Town Bookkeeping
Beauty and the Brit
Summerland and District Credit Union
A Little Bud Cannabis
Esthetics by Nicole
PH Cannabis Co.
OK Tire
Non-Profit Organization of the Year
Rotary Club of Summerland
South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
Critteraid
Parkdale Place Housing Society
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
Nesters Market
Maple Roch
New Business of the Year
Continuous Colours
Giants Head Brewing
Delta and Sound
Millionaire’s Row Cider Co.
Summerland Smoke Shack
Heartspace Yoga and Boutique
TRI-Dogs
Businessperson of the Year
Colin Powell – IGA
Barb Gillespie – Cherry Tree Quilts
Maged Said – Mission Bottle Washing
Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence
Lightning Rock
Blossom Fruit Stand
CRL Group Holdings Inc.
LocalMotive Organic Delivery
Sunbest Fruit
Accredited Professional Services Excellence
Cory Goodrich – McLeod and Schneiderat
Yvonne Whiting Notary Public
Angella Dykstra Chartered Professional Accountant
Retailer of the Year
Bella Vita Flowers
Summerland Timber Mart
Koncept Kalifornia
The Carousel Collective