Summerland Chamber hosts 83rd business excellence awards

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will host the 83rd annual Summerland Business Awards, recognizing excellence in business and community service.

The Denim and Diamonds Gala will be held Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre.

Lisa Sanders, event producer with the chamber, said the evening will be an Oscars-style gala.

In addition to business awards in 10 categories, the event will also have presentations of the Citizen of the Year, Youth Leadership and Arts and Culture awards, as well as the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.

For these categories, nominees are not listed. Sanders said there were four nominees for the Citizen of the Year award, two for the Youth Leadership award and three for the Arts and Culture award.

In the business categories, a new category was added this year. The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion award will be presented to a business providing an example of an inclusive and welcoming environment. There are two nominees for this award this year.

The business award recipients were selected following interviews with each of the business representatives.

Tickets for the gala are $50 and are available through the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Hospitality and Tourism Excellence

Summerland Golf and Country Club

Dirty Laundry Winery

Waterfront Bistro/Chef’s with Thyme

Business of the Year

GPH Mechanical

Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant

Murray’s Pizza Summerland

Granny’s Café and Bakery

Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa

Summerland Gold & Silver Exchange

Nailed It! Landscaping

In House Performing Arts Studio

Environmental Sustainability Excellence

Replenish Refillery & Zero Waste Store

ElectroMotion Energy

District of Summerland

Hunter’s Hill Holdings Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Jonah Cadieux-Johnson – Detonate Brewing Company

Kaitlyn Pavitt – Moments for Mamas

Harley Elasoff – Summerland Seniors Village

Farzana Mayer – iKhaya Day Spa

Customer Service Excellence

Sam’s Solutions

The Brightening Bar

Small Town Bookkeeping

Beauty and the Brit

Summerland and District Credit Union

A Little Bud Cannabis

Esthetics by Nicole

PH Cannabis Co.

OK Tire

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Rotary Club of Summerland

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

Critteraid

Parkdale Place Housing Society

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Nesters Market

Maple Roch

New Business of the Year

Continuous Colours

Giants Head Brewing

Delta and Sound

Millionaire’s Row Cider Co.

Summerland Smoke Shack

Heartspace Yoga and Boutique

TRI-Dogs

Businessperson of the Year

Colin Powell – IGA

Barb Gillespie – Cherry Tree Quilts

Maged Said – Mission Bottle Washing

Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence

Lightning Rock

Blossom Fruit Stand

CRL Group Holdings Inc.

LocalMotive Organic Delivery

Sunbest Fruit

Accredited Professional Services Excellence

Cory Goodrich – McLeod and Schneiderat

Yvonne Whiting Notary Public

Angella Dykstra Chartered Professional Accountant

Retailer of the Year

Bella Vita Flowers

Summerland Timber Mart

Koncept Kalifornia

The Carousel Collective

AwardsSummerland