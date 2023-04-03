Structure fire evacuates plant in Kelowna

A recycling plant on Cambro Road in Kelowna had to be evacuated on the afternoon of April 3 due to a fire.

Crews were called to the scene around noon on Monday after reports of white smoke coming from the building. Employees were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Six fire trucks attended to the scene.

