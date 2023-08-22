Structural damage assessment from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna complete

Assessments to identify properties with significant structural damage as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire have been completed.

Damage assessments, conducted by Canada Task Force 1, are the first step in aiding the public notification process for residents of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan Electoral Area West, in learning the status of their properties.

Three of the four property owners in the City of Kelowna and three in Lake Country have been contacted to confirm damage to their properties.

Residents currently on evacuation order are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services to support contacting property owners affected. As evacuation orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in a safe return.

The public is reminded to stay out of areas under evacuation order where active firefighting is underway. Dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment also pose a safety risk.

Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of evacuation alerts and orders through the CORD emergency website and the CORD emergency map.

Further information is available by calling 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

