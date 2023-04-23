Striking federal workers hold food drive in Penticton

The food drive is on Monday and will go to support the Purple Pantry

Dozens of federal employees walk the picket line outside the federal service building on Ellis Street. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

While Penticton federal workers walk the picket line, they are also using their time to organize a food drive to help fill Penticton’s community fridge.

“The local Elks Lodge 51 has been a great supporter of our cause by allowing our members to use their washrooms which are conveniently located across the street from Service Canada’s office,” said Ajeet Brar, a PSAC-Union of Taxation member on strike.

The striking federal workers are holding the food drive on Monday to help with the Purple Pantry which is attached to the outside of the Elks Club on Ellis Street.

The Purple Pantry is a community fridge that operates on a ‘take what you need, and give what you can’ principle that is open 24/7.

“It’s an amazing resource in our community that just celebrated its one year anniversary a few weeks ago,” added Brar.

The federal workers are encouraging others to donate to this cause as well.

Federal workers in Penticton took to the picket lines on the first day of strike action on Wednesday.

Workers are picketing Penticton’s two federal buildings, located on Ellis Street and on Winnipeg Street.

The union is pushing for a 4.5 per cent raise each year for the next three years, while the Treasury Board of Canada offered a three per cent raise each year for the next three instead, based on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

