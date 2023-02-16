Startup finalists announced for Okanagan Angel Summit

Six startups are in the running for a serious chunk of change at the fifth annual OKGN Angel Summit.

Accelerate Okanagan has announced the finalists for this year’s summit, which will see entrepreneurs pitch their business for a chance at a $225,000 investment.

The competition comes to a head on March 16 when 40 Okanagan angel investors will come together to hear pitches from the six companies.

The high-stakes summit finale promises to be the most impactful yet, with more founders, more investors and more funds this time around.

“I’m very excited to see six rapidly growing startups from across B.C. at the finale of our 2023 OKGN Angel Summit, all happening right here in downtown Kelowna. They’ll be pitching for the largest investment deal in the five-year history of the summit,” said Scott MacFarlane, fund manager for the 2023 summit.

For companies and investors, the 10-week journey to the summit started on Jan. 9. The group of 40 investors narrowed down a list of 48 startups from across Western Canada to the top six finalists who come from all corners of B.C. These six founders will have the opportunity to pitch live at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on March 16.

The six finalists are:

• Brad Pommen, CEO of SMRT1 Technologies Ltd.

• Viridiana Perez, CEO and Co-Founder of NANOSentinel Technologies

• Jason Elliott, Co-Founder of Perfectly Snug Inc.

• Brianne Miller, CEO of Nada

• Jason Lotoski, CEO of Tonit

• Stephen Parslow, CEO of salonMonster

Summit attendees will also have the chance to hear from a panel of five prominent Okanagan business founders who have recently achieved the merger or acquisition of their own businesses. Joshua Fraser of Estated, Anne-Marie Kirby of Core Health Technologies, Corey Wagner of Bananatag, Lynda Brown-Ganzert of Curatio, and Chris Priebe of Two Hat will take the stage.

“The energy and excitement surrounding this year’s OKGN Angel Summit has been palpable,” said Thuy Tran, programs director at Accelerate Okanagan. “With a record number of investors, sponsors, and community supporters, we’re thrilled to be able to give entrepreneurs more opportunities, resources, and connections through the 10-week program than ever before. The success is a true testament to the power of collaboration and the generosity of everyone who has come together to share their dollars, time, and expertise.”

People can register for a ticket at the summit or learn more by visiting okgnangelsummit.com.

Brendan Shykora

