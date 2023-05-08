Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports, visit Island Stage. (Submitted)

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports, visit Island Stage. (Submitted)

Stage getting facelift in one of Kelowna’s ‘most loved’ parks

New pier also being built thanks to round of provincial grants

Kelowna’s waterfront is getting some major upgrades, thanks to a pair of provincial grants.

It was announced last week by Tourism Minister Lana Popham that the Island Stage will be receiving just under $1 million in funding to rejuvenate its Waterfront Park location, something that Mayor Tom Dyas said will make it a “spectacular venue” for the performing arts in “one of Kelowna’s most loved parks.”

READ MORE: Okanagan communities collect cheques from tourism ministry

“I am really excited as I know the enhancements will elevate the visitor event experience and have a significant impact on our local economy with the influx of more and potentially diverse events.”

Farther south, Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue will use a $390,000 grant to build a public pier, something that will surely be a hit with Okanagan paddlers.

The park is set to open early this summer.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gas-powered truck purchase generates high number of responses to Salmon Arm council
Next story
Carson Crimeni’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

Just Posted

An arson fire completely destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May. The black plume of smoke could be seen across the city. Two were arrested for the arson but charges have not been formalized. (Facebook)
Penticton man charged for Toyota arson

Door-to-door canvassers will be in Penticton, said BC Cancer Foundation. But they won’t be asking for cash. (Submitted)
BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Penticton

A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)
Morning fire on Penticton’s Main Street considered suspicious

A large mudslide cut off eight homes of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band on May 3. (Keremeos Community News - Facebook)
Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

Pop-up banner image