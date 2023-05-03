During the flooding of 2017 and 2018, creeks in Summerland spilled their banks, resulting in localized flooding and damage to a community trail. This year, while the snow levels in the community have been significantly higher than usual, flooding of creeks is not anticipated. (Summerland Review file photo)

Spring flooding not anticipated in Summerland

Creek levels low while snow measurements remain higher than usual

Although the snow levels are well above normal at Summerland’s measurement sites, municipal staff do not anticipate flooding issues in the community this spring.

Joe Mitchell, director of works and infrastructure, said the water level in Eneas Creek is low this year and Garnet Dam is not expected to spill this spring. Trout Creek has already peaked and the water level is on a downward trend, he added.

The latest snow measurements, from May 1, are significantly higher than normal at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake, but Mitchell said these measurements are not a concern at present.

“We’re constantly monitoring the dam and the snowpack as well,” he said.

Provincewide, the snow levels have been lower than normal in most areas, but the Okanagan has seen more snow than usual. In addition, a high streamflow advisory for parts of the province, including the Southern Interior, was issued in late April as temperatures rose suddenly.

Summerland has experienced flood damage in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, creeks in the community spilled their banks. The flooding caused damage to local properties and orchards, and a walking trail sustained damage as a result of the high water levels. The trail did not reopen until late October, 2021.

In addition to creek flooding, Summerland also experienced significant flooding along the lakeshore in 2017 and 2018.

While flooding is not expected in Summerland, other parts of the province are facing the possibility of significant floods this spring. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has set up sand and sandbags at various locations, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has urged residents to prepare for evacuations as a result of potential flooding in that area.

