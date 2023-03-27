Sportsman show returns to Kelowna for outdoor enthusiasts

Another event is finally returning to Kelowna after pandemic closures.
The B.C. Interior Sportsman Show is back after a three-year hiatus.
Outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts can head on down to the Capital News Centre from April 14-16 to check out various displays, presentations and seminars.
The show will also offer conversations with experts, demos and prize giveaways.
Tickets can be purchased online for $10. Children 12 and under get in free.
Learn more about the show at bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com.
