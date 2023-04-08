Saturday’s special weather statement includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley. (Photo- DriveBC)

Saturday’s special weather statement includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley. (Photo- DriveBC)

Special weather statement issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada is calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, starting Sunday and easing on Monday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday, April 8, for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall this Easter weekend.

Drivers can expect inclement weather along Highway 3 starting Sunday night, with the federal agency calling for 30 to 50 millimetres and rising freezing levels through Monday, April 10.

The warning includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley.

“Rising freezing levels combined with melting snow may result in increased river flows and possible localized flooding,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says the system will bring a prolonged period of rain “which will ease Monday night.”

Freezing levels are expected to rise between 2000 and 2500 metres.

Rainfall, along with melting snow, could result in pooling water or minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada adds that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Travellers on Highway 3 this weekend are asked to monitor future alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Current road conditions can be viewed on DriveBC.

READ MORE: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Environment Canada weatherNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton bike lane could ‘greatly’ impact business, South Main Market owners say

Just Posted

Saturday’s special weather statement includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley. (Photo- DriveBC)
Special weather statement issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Tracy and Dan Fehr in front of South Main Market in April 2023. The couple took over the business in 1996. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton bike lane could ‘greatly’ impact business, South Main Market owners say

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wants feedback on services and facilities

Chris Mathieson marked 10 years as general manager of the Grist Mill and Gardens heritage site in Keremeos on April 1. (Grist Mill and Gardens/ Facebook)
‘Come back and see it’: Keremeos Grist Mill manager keeps on trucking 10 years later

Pop-up banner image