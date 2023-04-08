Special weather statement issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada is calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, starting Sunday and easing on Monday

Saturday’s special weather statement includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley. (Photo- DriveBC)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday, April 8, for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall this Easter weekend.

Drivers can expect inclement weather along Highway 3 starting Sunday night, with the federal agency calling for 30 to 50 millimetres and rising freezing levels through Monday, April 10.

The warning includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley.

“Rising freezing levels combined with melting snow may result in increased river flows and possible localized flooding,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says the system will bring a prolonged period of rain “which will ease Monday night.”

Freezing levels are expected to rise between 2000 and 2500 metres.

Rainfall, along with melting snow, could result in pooling water or minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada adds that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Travellers on Highway 3 this weekend are asked to monitor future alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Current road conditions can be viewed on DriveBC.

