South Okanagan’s largest job fair seeking job seekers

Over 60 businesses will be at the PTCC on March 9 eager to hire

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is now sold out to employers, with more than 60 businesses eager to recruit for positions ranging from temporary summer jobs to full-time careers. Now they just need job seekers to apply.

People looking for work are invited to register now for their free tickets to what will be this year’s largest job fair in the South Okanagan coming to Penticton on Thursday, March 9 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

In addition to the job fair, attendees can access employment and training resources from 12 organizations set up in the Resource Hall or attend free training and information sessions presented throughout the day.

“We have many fantastic businesses here in Penticton and this Job Fair is a united effort to help support their recruitment efforts during a time of widespread skilled labour shortages,” said Anthony Haddad, the City of Penticton’s general manager of community services. “We want to showcase the fact that Penticton offers quality jobs as well as the ideal work-life balance.”

“We are excited that Penticton’s businesses and workers will have the opportunity to meet each other in one set location,” added Jonathan McGraw, president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce. “This is truly the best and easiest way for those either looking for work, or maybe contemplating a change, to learn about dozens of employers and the positions they have available, as well as having the chance to stand out from the crowd and make that all-important first impression.”

The job fair will feature a Learning Centre with free presentations about the local labour market. There is something for everyone, with topics including job search assistance, funding resources, exploring careers from entry-level to career of choice, as well as a session on Penticton housing, says Cary Berger, community engagement manager with WorkBC South Okanagan.

Entry is free for job-seekers and registration is encouraged but not required. If you’d like to register ahead for the free tickets go to penticton.ca/jobfair.

Last April, the South Okanagan wine industry hosted a job fair looking to fill positions from tasting room associates, vineyard workers, tour guides, restaurant servers and more.

