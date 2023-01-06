Two South Okanagan radio stations off air for nearly 100 hours after power outage

Osoyoos’ Bounce Radio remains off the air after Monday night outage; Fortis BC cites ice as cause

Osoyoos’ Bounce Radio’s lead engineer Richard Furguson takes a photo from the sky, as crews continue to work on restoring power for the radio stations. (Photo- Richard Furguson)

Two South Okanagan radio stations have been off the air since Jan. 2, because of an ice-caused power outage.

Bounce Radio’s 102.9 FM and Move 99.9 in Osoyoos remain off the air as of Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, after a power outage took out the stations’ transmission facility at 8:37 p.m. on Monday.

“Bell Media engineers and Fortis BC crews have been trying to access our transmitter,” Osoyoos’ Bounce Radio wrote on Facebook. “All crews will continue to get there to get things back on the air.”

According to station representatives, the 102.9 FM can still be streamed online, as well as heard on AM 1240.

FortisBC says the outage was caused by ice.

Currently, its estimated time of restoration is 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

