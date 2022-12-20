Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Several other flights have been delayed

More than two dozen flights have been cancelled at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) because of the snowstorm walloping the province.

That includes arrivals and departures. Several other flights are delayed. YLW staff advise travellers to check the airport website for the status of their flights.

Much of the flight disruption is due to all incoming flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) being cancelled as well.

BC Ferries has also cancelled several sailings because of the weather.

Parts of southern Vancouver Island are under about 25 centimetres and Vancouver saw up to 15 centimetres.

AirportKelownasnowstorm