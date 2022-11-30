A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)

A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)

Snowplow ditched up Vernon’s Silver Star Road

Plenty of pow puts vehicle off road, causing some delays

Plenty of pow was great news for skiers this morning, not so much for motorists.

Even the big trucks tasked with clearing snow had some troubles Wednesday, Nov. 30.

A snowplow cleaning Silver Star Road ended up in the ditch early this morning.

The truck in the ditch, plus high winds and heavy snowfall forced Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to delay races.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CllthXuJdZM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile SilverStar Mountain Resort reports 23 centimetres overnight.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CllyxX1JU9Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

READ MORE: Winter puts the brakes on e-scooter and e-bike season in Vernon

READ MORE: Bus driver promises safety in heartwarming speech before ride from Kelowna to Merritt

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TransportationVernonWinter

Previous story
Educated immigrants face underemployment as Canada leads G7 in educated workforce

Just Posted

Figure skater Deepika Gill, who earned a perfect score at the 2022 Okanagan Interclub Competition in West Kelowna last week, was one of 25 skaters from Penticton sent to the competition. (Submitted)
Penticton figure skater glides to perfect score at competition in West Kelowna

Penticton Community Centre has had to cancel aquafit and swim classes due to staffing shortages. (City of Penticton)
Penticton pool staffing woes continue, classes cancelled, pool hours fluctuate

A sick senior citizen engaged in a virtual visit with her doctor using telehealth video technology to get a diagnosis which was encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak to help in social distancing. ADOBE STOCK INAGE
Respiratory and COVID outbreaks at Okanagan care homes

The Penticton Vees acquired the rights to forward Nicholas Degraves from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Photo- Brooks Bandits/Em Duncan)
Penticton Vees say goodbye to key forward Ethan Mann for a player they ‘couldn’t pass up’