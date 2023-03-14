Snowfall warning continues to be in effect for Highway 1

The stretch of highway expecting more snow is from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 is expecting another 2-4 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, March 14. (DriveBC)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

On Monday (March 13), Environment Canada stated the stretch of highway was expecting 25 centimetres of snow. Early Tuesday morning, they said another 2-4 centimetres of snow is expected to continue to pile onto the highway.

The accumulating snow and change of weather (snow, rain, snow) can make it difficult for travellers as the roads can become slippery and visibility can be affected.

Environment Canada reminds people that weather can change suddenly in the mountains and to be prepared for the travel conditions.

