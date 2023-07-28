Small fire south of UBCO in Kelowna quickly extinguished

The fire was reported at 5:53 a.m.

A small bush fire discovered east of 655 Academy Way on Friday morning (July 28) was quickly extinguished. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A small bush fire south of UBC Okanagan was quickly extinguished Friday morning, July 28.

The Kelowna Fire Department received calls at 5:53 a.m. about visible smoke and fire coming from the forest off of Academy Way. A small fire was found off a trail east of 655 Academy Way.

Fire crews walked a majority of the area to make sure the blaze was fully out and wasn’t going to reignite. It’s unknown how it was started.

Kelowna RCMP and City Bylaw also attended the scene.

