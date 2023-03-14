Sledders at Greystokes on Monday, March 13. (COSAR)

‘Sledders did everything right’: Injured snowmobiler rescued from Okanagan backcountry

COSAR helped to bring an injured snowmobiler to safety

Three sledders are being praised for their preparedness skills in the backcountry after a snowmobiler was injured on Monday (March 13).

RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) received a call at about 1 p.m. regarding someone who had been injured while snowmobiling in a clearing in Greystokes Provincial Park.

According to COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie, due to the severity of the snowmobiler’s injury and the freezing rain conditions, a medical team was sent by helicopter to the area, while another team followed on the ground by snowmobiles.

The 29-year-old victim and two others used InReach, a satellite communication device, to transmit their location. They then built a fire and shelter, while waiting for help.

Due to the inclement weather, visibility was reduced and the helicopter was forced to leave the area. The ground team connected with the sledders and the injured snowmobiler was transported on a medical toboggan.

“The sledders did everything right. They had an InReach, fire starter, warm clothes and snacks. It made the wait that much more comfortable for their friend,” said Birnie. “These are part of the 10 essentials AdventureSmart advocates for.”

By 5:30 p.m., the snowmobiler was in the care of BC Ambulance and then taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

AdventureSmart is a national program dedicated to encouraging Canadians and visitors to Canada to “get informed and go outdoors”.

This incident was COSAR’s twelfth of the year.

