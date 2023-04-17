BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is set to open in June with 52 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness who want to be on a road to recovery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is set to open in June with 52 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness who want to be on a road to recovery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Skaha Lake Road supportive housing opening in June

ASK Wellness Society and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre will run the 52-unit housing

Penticton council will get introduced to the city’s newest supportive housing project on Skaha Lake Road ahead of its June opening.

Representatives from ASK Wellness Society and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre will be speaking to council on Tuesday, April 18 about the upcoming opening of the housing project on Skaha Lake Road, named Snpaʔx̌təntn in the Syilx language, which translates to Healing House.

The plan is to have the supportive housing open and with people moving in by June of 2023. Construction of the supportive housing is being funded and done by BC Housing, with ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre taking over operations once it’s open.

Snpaʔx̌tƏntn will provide subsidized housing, with promises of 24-7 on-site support for residents who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. It will be a dry, recovery-focused building for people who have made some progress towards being substance-free.

According to the frequently asked questions page attached to Tuesday’s presentation, there will 52 units with some being accessible for people with mobility difficulties, laundry and a commercial kitchen for the facility with access to two meals per day. Staff will include housing support workers, peer recovery support coaches, employment rehabilitation workers, a drug and alcohol counsellor and a cultural support worker.

This is not the first time a project in Penticton has been promised with supports. The Burdock House, when it opened in 2019, also promised that its “wrap-around supports will help people heal from the experience of being homeless and give them a stable foundation on which to build a better life.”

READ MORE: Burdock House opens for Penticton residents experiencing homelessness

An audit of BC Housing’s projects in Penticton in 2022 found a shortfall of supports and necessary services for people living in Burdock House.

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre is also in the midst of some turmoil as it faces several lawsuits from former employees, including its former executive director who had made an impassioned speech to council about the Skaha supportive housing project.

READ MORE: More lawsuits filed against Penticton Indigenous friendship centre for ‘wrongful termination’

BC Housingsupportive housing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Getting teams on the same level with search and rescue ropes training in Kelowna
Next story
Tsilhqot’in chiefs attending United Nations forum on Indigenous issues in New York City

Just Posted

An estimated 6,500 took in the two-day Fest of Ale in Penticton April 14, 15. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
RCMP see sharp increase in drunk driving during Penticton Fest of Ale

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is set to open in June with 52 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness who want to be on a road to recovery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Skaha Lake Road supportive housing opening in June

Penticton firefighters douse the remains of a shopping cart set on fire behind the Martin Street Plaza Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Shopping cart set ablaze in downtown Penticton

Here is the existing bike lane on South Main. Council has voted to spend $1.5 million to put in a triple A bike lane with barriers on either side. (City of Penticton)
Letter: Penticton bike lane ‘boondoggle’ just never ends