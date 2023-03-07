A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)

A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous sledder rescued and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Members of his group found the man and gave life-saving assistance waiting for search and rescue

A man was sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a sledding incident along Owlhead trail last week.

On Thursday, March 2, at 3:40 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a 46-year-old man found unresponsive by members of his group in the Kingfisher Creek area along the Owlhead trail.

The man and his group got separated and the man was found unconscious near a tree. The group believed the man had hit the tree, said Cpl. James Grandy in a media release.

Group members waited for Shuswap Search and Rescue to respond and gave life-saving assistance to the man, including CPR, in the meantime.

The man was brought down the mountain where BC Ambulance took over his care and took him to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, according to the release.

No criminality is suspected in the incident.

