Shuswap’s Bush Creek East wildfire ‘being held’

The Shuswap’s devastating Bush Creek East wildfire is being held.

As of Monday, Sept. 25, the 45,600-plus hectare fire was no longer deemed out of control by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS). Instead, the fire’s status was listed as “being held,” meaning it is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

The wildfire began as two blazes, Lower East Adams Lake on the east side of the lake, and Bush Creek East on the lake’s west side. Both were discovered on July 12 and are believed to have been caused by lightning.

In a Sunday, Sept. 24 update, the BCWS said fire response continued to be focused on extinguishing hot spots along the perimeter and near the urban interface, with crews removing fire suppression gear from where it was no longer needed. Ground crews were working near the north end of Celista where the fire was burning in a peat bog. Towards Agate Bay, crews were attacking the fire, mopping up and patrolling for hot spots. Crews were also patrolling/monitoring in the Turtle Valley/Sorrento area.

“Although fall has arrived, nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks,” said BCWS. “This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall.

Within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, evacuation orders and alerts have been largely downgraded to all clear. However, individual properties, 190 as of Sept. 25, remain on evacuation order due to damage from the fire making structures unsafe to enter.

These properties are listed on the Shuswap Emergency Mapping Dashboard.

Read more: Shuswap MLA defends right to protect property from wildfire

Read more: VIEWPOINT: Shuswap deputy fire chief grateful for support during wildfire fight

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Salmon ArmShuswap