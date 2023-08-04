Shuswap marine rescuers honoured for commitment on and off the water

Shuswap marine search and rescue volunteers got to celebrate their in-house achievements with support from Royal Canadian Marine headquarters.

In July, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Station #106 Shuswap members hosted a celebration commending its team members and volunteers for their hard work.

“Among the numerous inspiring individuals, five extraordinary members truly stood out and received well-deserved recognition,” reads a RCMSAR Facebook post.

The CEO Commendation award went to Dave Harvey, Allen Langworth and Pat Gau, acknowledging commitment to the role and remarkable performance.

“Their efforts have not only exemplified the true spirit of our organization but have also left a lasting impact on our community.”

Along with action on the water, administration and organizational work is equally important to the station, and Bruce Weicker and Cliff Doherty were both awarded with administration excellence medals for “skills that have played a vital role.”

The station began in 2012 and the members honoured have been part of the journey since its inception, reads the post. The five have dedicated a combined 11,200 hours of volunteer service.

Sooke RCMSAR headquarters representatives Ed Helm and John Johnson travelled to Sicamous to honour the team.

Royal Canadian Navy vessels and teams were scheduled to practise with RCMSAR Station #106 on Aug. 5, but the exercise has been cancelled as Navy personnel had to return to Victoria, said station leader Rob Sutherland.

“It is true that the training portion of our trip is complete,” said Captain Jamie Blois, Public Affairs Officer for Canadian Armed Forces in an email. “We brought out four boats and a host of new sailors to train in a different climate than what they find regularly on the coast. Now we are primarily an outreach and community engagement mission that we will be fulfilling in Nakusp, Sicamous, Kamloops and Penticton to end the tour.”

Royal Canadian Navy’s Naval Security Team from Canadian Forces base in Esquimalt will be in Sicamous on Aug. 6 instead, at the Beach Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Defender-class boat on the water and one on land. Aquatic and aerial drones will also be on display and sailors will be on scene to talk to interested passersby.

