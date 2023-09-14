Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 Shuswap members receive a cheque for $10,000 following Saturday’s (Sept. 9) dinner, dance and silent auction fundraiser. (Contributed)

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 Shuswap members receive a cheque for $10,000 following Saturday’s (Sept. 9) dinner, dance and silent auction fundraiser. (Contributed)

Shuswap marine rescue receives $10K from fundraising event

‘Right place at the right time’: Tom Pedersen’s respect for SAR stems from water rescue of his own

A Sicamous-based marine rescue organization received some positive recognition along with a donation to help them continue saving lives.

For the past 60 years, Calgary resident Tom Pedersen has been visiting Sicamous and the surrounding area, camping, boating, hiking and enjoying the community. To show his appreciation for the organization that keeps Shuswap waters safe, Pedersen planned a fishing derby and evening complete with dinner, dance and a silent auction. Funds raised went to the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station (RCMSAR) #106 Shuswap.

The total amount raised for RCMSAR Station #106 was $10,000.

Although the fishing derby had to be cancelled due to low registration, Pedersen said the evening’s events were very well attended. Dinner was served to 110 people at the Sicamous Legion, and the highest bid for a single item was over $3,000, he said.

Pedersen isn’t officially part of RCMSAR Station #106’s crew, but marine safety is a topic close to his heart following an incident nearly 15 years ago.

While out boating with a friend and his son, Pedersen’s group stopped to use a bathroom near Cinnemousun Narrows while they waited to meet up with another person to go fishing, he said. They were an hour ahead of schedule, and while they waited, Pedersen said they heard far-off cries for help.

Looking around, they couldn’t see anything, but they heard the cry again and used binoculars to spy “heads bobbing in the lake,” he said.

“It was early May, temperatures were low, it was cold, cold water,” remembered Pedersen. His group headed over in their boat and found five young boys having been tipped from overturned canoes, not one of them wearing a lifejacket.

“They were trying to swim to shore, but either direction was about a mile, they never would have made it.”

Pedersen’s boat was likely the only one out on the water that day, he said, and he feels they were in “the right place at the right time” as a rescue operation wasn’t yet set up near Sicamous.

His worry that boaters and recreational water users weren’t being watched over was resolved just a few years later when RCMSAR Station #106 began patrolling the water in 2012.

Read more: Sicamous-based marine rescue crew celebrates 10 years of serving the Shuswap

The marine search and rescue crew is working to build their floating rescue base and Pedersen said the funds will likely go to that, as well as needed boat repairs. Another event may be in the works for next year, he said.

Read more: Shuswap marine rescuers honoured for commitment on and off the water

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserSearch and RescueSicamousWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shooting suspect in custody after double homicide near Chilliwack

Just Posted

Skid Row and Buckcherry were set to storm the stage in Penticton, but cancelled due to health concerns for Skid Row’s lead singer. (Submitted)
Skid Row and Buckcherry cancel Penticton concert over health concerns

Penticton Search and Rescue had to take an injured ATV rider 13km to get them to a waiting ambulance on Sept. 8. (PENSAR - Facebook)
Injured ATV rider rescued near Olalla

Skiers from across the Interior compete in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)
Apex Mountain to offer parents GPS device that can track their kids on the slopes

Tazz’s diverse performances have solidified his position as a sought-after comedic sensation. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Train Wreck Comedy Cares pulls the laughs into Vernon, Penticton