Penticton firefighters douse the remains of a shopping cart set on fire behind the Martin Street Plaza Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Shopping cart set ablaze in downtown Penticton

The back alley fire is in the same location of a recent cardboard bin blaze

A shopping cart was lit on fire behind the Martin Street Plaza on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Penticton firefighters were quick on scene, dousing the small shopping cart sitting between the garbage bin and cardboard recyling bin.

No one was around when firefighters arrived but there is a surveillance camera there that RCMP were going to look into.

The recycling bin had also recently been torched and was completely black from that fire.

The fire was located behind the Subway and the Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

