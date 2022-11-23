Shooting in Coquitlam leaves 2 dead and 1 injured; IHIT deployed

Shooting in Coquitlam on Nov. 23, 2022, left two people dead and one injured. Suspects remained at large while police took evidence from the crime scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shooting in Coquitlam on Nov. 23, 2022, left two people dead and one injured. Suspects remained at large while police took evidence from the crime scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shooting in Coquitlam on Nov. 23, 2022, left two people dead and one injured. Suspects remained at large while police took evidence from the crime scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday evening (Nov. 23).

Police say reports of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. led investigators to the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street where multiple shell casings were found, as well as two unresponsive victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died while the other was transported to hospital before succumbing to their injuries.

A third was also transported to hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Coquitlam RCMP to determine motive.

It’s unclear how many suspects are believed to be involved.

The latest fatal shooting comes a day after a car dealership robbery in Coquitlam caused chaos on major routes across multiple locations in the Lower Mainland, as well as an unrelated fatal stabbing at a Surrey secondary school.

READ MORE: 2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large

ALSO READ: Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, ID’d as victim in Surrey school stabbing

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
B.C. teacher reprimanded for Grade 2 exercise on segregation that left child in tears

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP responded to an attempted carjacking at a local car wash on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (file photo)
Penticton man arrested after attempting carjacking and assault at local car wash

Tom Dennehy, seen in this photo with his two dogs, drowned in Osoyoos Lake after trying to rescue one of his dogs July 25. His family has made a donation to Osoyoos Search and Rescue in his name. (Contributed)
Family of Oliver man who drowned saving dog donates to search and rescue

Students at Penticton Secondary and Princess Margeret will be collecting non-perishable food items on Thursday, Nov. 24 for this year’s Penticton Provides campaign. (Submitted)
‘10,000 Tonight’: Penticton high school students ready to pick up food at your doorstep

Penticton's Victory Church is bringing some Christmas cheer to the community by offering a free showing of It's a Wonderful Life Dec. 18.
Penticton church offers free theatre showing of It’s A Wonderful Life