Shelter-in-place orders to remains in effect due to wildfires outside Keremeos

Both the Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires experienced increased fire activity on Tuesday

The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires southwest of Keremeos grew on Tuesday, Aug. 15, forcing evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. (Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western News)

The two wildfires southwest of Keremeos continue to experience increased wildfire activity.

Both the Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires have been burning since mid-July but suffered a huge increase in activity on Tuesday as smoke could be seen from as far as Kelowna.

Because the fires grew substantially, it forced the the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) to issue an evacuation alert for Electoral Area “B” and Electoral Area “G” along the Ashnola River in the Cathedral Provincial Park including the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and in the Snowy Protected Area around 8 p.m.

At midnight, the evacuation alert was changed to an order, meaning everyone in the area was to leave their residences to find safety. The places on evacuation order are:

1655 ASHNOLA RD;

1609 EWART CREEK RD;

1612 EWART CREEK RD;

1617 EWART CREEK RD;

1621 EWART CREEK RD;

2211 EWART CREEK RD;

DISTRICT LOT 2200S;

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 2391S;

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 2864S;

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 3235S;

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 3236S;

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT;

RANGER STATION – CATHEDRAL LAKES PARK.

While told to leave the area, the growth of the blaze is dangerous to the point where the RDOS is also advising anyone at Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park and the Snowy Protected Area to shelter-in-place. Those fleeing the the wildfires should check in at the Keremeos Victory Hall.

Due to Gillanders Creek (K51680) and Crater Creek (K52125) wildfires, anyone at Cathedral Lakes Prov Park or Snowy Protected Area advised to shelter-in-place. Anyone along Ashnola Rd (Ewart Creek and Cathedral Lakes Lodge base camp area), shelter-in-place until further notice. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 16, 2023

On Wednesday morning, the RDOS emergency services are taking part in a helicopter ride to access the wildfire situation.

As of BC Wildfire Services last update, which came at 6:37 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Gillanders Creek wildfire is 480 hectares while the Crater Creek wildfire sits at 697 hectares.

Black Press will be update this fluid situation as more details are provided.

