Two vehicles, one flipped, were involved in a crash that backed up traffic on Highway 97 in both directions just south of Summerland. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Two vehicles, one flipped, were involved in a crash that backed up traffic on Highway 97 in both directions just south of Summerland. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Vehicle flips causes traffic chaos on Highway 97 outside Summerland

The crash happened at the intersection between Hwy 97, Thornber Street and Arkell Road in Trout Creek

Traffic is severely backed up in both directions after a crash on Highway 97 just outside Summerland.

The two-vehicle crash happened sometime before 11 a.m. after one of the vehicles flipped in the intersection between Highway 97, Thornber Street and Arkell Road in Trout Creek.

Traffic is currently down to a single lane in either direction and RCMP and BC Ambulance are on scene.

It is not currently known if anyone involved was seriously injured.

Traffic is several backed up in both directions due to the crash.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon blocked following hay fire
Next story
Mass-timber training hub gets $3.3M from B.C.

Just Posted

Two vehicles, one flipped, were involved in a crash that backed up traffic on Highway 97 in both directions just south of Summerland. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Vehicle flips causes traffic chaos on Highway 97 outside Summerland

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter is retiring after three years in the position and 30 years of service across B.C. (Western News file photo)
Penticton’s top police officer retiring

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares

This photo from Nostalgia Wines shows a mature grape vine which did not produce buds after this winter’s cold snap. South Okanagan and Similkameen vineyards were devastated by the freezing temperatures. (Submitted)
South Okanagan Chambers request help for wineries after grape crops decimated