Seniors’ homes hit with illnesses in Okanagan

Another long-term care facility in the Okanagan is dealing with an outbreak.

A gastrointestinal illness (GI) outbreak has been declared in Vernon’s Polson North Thursday, March 2.

Interior Health confirms there are four cases associated with the outbreak.

The Polson Residential Services facility is the second one in Vernon to have an outbreak in one week.

Interior Health reported a GI outbreak at The Hamlets on Feb. 23. There were initially 12 cases at The Hamlets, but that number has since risen to 20.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, a COVID-19 outbreak has been contained to the fourth level of Shuswap Lake General Hospital since Feb. 28.

A GI outbreak at Kamloops’ Ponderosa Lodge is contained to the third floor since Feb. 27.

West Kelowna’s Brookhaven Care Centre is dealing with a GI outbreak in the entire facility since Feb. 26.

A respiratory infection has spread through Penticton’s entire Trinity Centre since Feb. 24.

Village by the Station, also in Penticton, has a GI outbreak in cottage three, since Feb. 21.

