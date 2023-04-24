UPDATE: 1 dead after being run over in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)

UPDATE: 3p.m.

The woman has succumbed to her injuries. Her family has been notified, according to Kelowna RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 11:a.m.

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly pinned under a truck in the West Kelowna Walmart parking lot, Monday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Police tape was set up near the entrance of the store while fire, RCMP and BC Ambulance were on scene.

Witnesses say the woman was reportedly hit by a grey truck while leaving the store with a shopping cart.

The senior was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The RCMP is asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice as an investigation has begun.

There is no concern for public safety and an update will be provided at a later time.

