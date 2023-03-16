An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

Senior crashes car into Vernon business

Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV driven into Canadian Tire

A senior suffered minor injuries driving their vehicle into Canadian Tire.

An 85-year-old drove their SUV into the side of the store Wednesday, March 15 around 4:30 p.m.

The driver was treated for minor injuries while the business suffered a large hole in the wall near the automotive service section.

“Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and no other injuries were reported,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

READ MORE: Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP asking for public’s help in finding suspect from February assault

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashSeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s world record-setting spice painting now crumpled in a cardboard box
Next story
Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

Just Posted

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will review its emergency management plan. The awarding of a contract for this plan has since come under scrutiny. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen examining emergency plan contract

Penticton law courts. (File photo)
‘Public needs a break,’ Judge says of prolific Penticton offender

(City of Penticton Facebook)
Penticton’s bike lane is back in the budget

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett will be in Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement. (File photo)
Federal minister of addictions making funding announcement in Penticton

Pop-up banner image