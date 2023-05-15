Semi truck extracted from Kelowna home after 1 month

The family was also victim to a burglary while evacuated as the semi remained lodged in their home

More than one month after a ground shaking crash, the day has finally come for a semi truck to be removed from a living room in Kelowna.

On the morning of April 11, a semi truck crashed into a town home at the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Today, specialized tow trucks removed the vehicle at approximately 10 a.m.

Initially, the truck could not be safely removed due to concerns of structural damage to the home.

As a result, the Shehadeh family had to relocate while the truck remained wedged in their home.

On the morning of May 8, the Shehadeh family made a heartbreaking discovery while waiting to move back home.

Their home had been burglarized and their was car stolen by a group of men masquerading as construction workers.

“The experience was as distressing as the initial crash, leaving me with a sense of disbelief,” wrote Samer Shehadeh on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Two men have since been arrested in the burglary.

