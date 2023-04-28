A slide occurred on Higway 97 at the bottom of Summerland Hill on Friday, April 28, shortly after noon. This photo, taken from Naramata, is from Brandon Blake and was posted to the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group. (Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group)

Second slide in 3 days spews dust at bottom of Summerland Hill

Visibility near zero, witnesses said

Another slide on Highway 97 in Summerland spewed dust and reduced visibility, but did not block the highway.

The slide occurred on Friday, April 28 shortly after noon, at the bottom of Summerland Hill.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Huge dust cloud from a slide on Hwy 97 between Penticton and Summerland

“I drove by minutes after it started,” Lory Johnson posted on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group. “Traffic was backing up southbound but moving northbound.”

Taryn Davis, another member of the Facebook group, said there was zero visibility at the time the slide was occurring.

Another slide occurred in Naramata around the same time. Traffic was down to one lane as a result of that slide, and by mid-afternoon, clean-up work had not yet started.

A different slide occurred near the same area on Wednesday, April 26.

The area of Highway 97 between Peachland and Penticton is in a slide area, although the last major slide there was in January, 2019, when a major rock slide closed a portion of the highway for more than a month.

