Search underway after woman fires bear spray in Kelowna

Police are on the lookout for a woman involved in a pair of disturbances in the 400 block of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna on July 21.

It was just after 5p.m. when a male and female approached two strangers dining in front of a downtown restaurant, asking for some of their food. When denied, the male suspect began breaking dishes, and when the owner appeared, the woman deployed bear spray before fleeing.

The couple started another altercation soon after on the 1500 block of Pandosy Street, with the female suspect throwing heavy objects and breaking a store’s door.

While the man has been identified, the woman has not, and is described as in her 30s, 5’6” and heavier set with long brown/blonde hair worn in a ponytail, with tattoos on her left arm and hand.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.net and quote RCMP File # 2023-42248.

assaultCity of KelownaCrimeOkanaganRCMP