Seamless Day Kindergarten coming to Penticton elementary

Queens Park school will trial the pilot project offering before and after school care

School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha), in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Childcare, is opening a Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program at Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton.

The Seamless Day program teams certified Early Childhood Educators with kindergarten teachers to provide before and after-school care and support learning throughout the school day.

This inclusive care program is designed to provide continuity for early learners while supporting parents and families who can be assured their children are well cared for before, during, and after school.

The program offers before-school care from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for $8 a day and after-school care from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for $12 a day. Families are encouraged to apply for the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative to help subsidize the program’s cost.

Application for Seamless Day Kindergarten will open on Jan. 11, and the program is scheduled to begin on Jan. 30.

You must have a child in kindergarten at Queen’s Park to register for the Seamless Day pilot program.

To register, visit: https://www.sd67.bc.ca/apps/pages/Seamlessday.

