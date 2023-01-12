Queen’s Park Elementary is opening a Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program this month. (Google maps)

Queen’s Park Elementary is opening a Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program this month. (Google maps)

Seamless Day Kindergarten coming to Penticton elementary

Queens Park school will trial the pilot project offering before and after school care

School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha), in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Childcare, is opening a Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program at Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton.

The Seamless Day program teams certified Early Childhood Educators with kindergarten teachers to provide before and after-school care and support learning throughout the school day.

This inclusive care program is designed to provide continuity for early learners while supporting parents and families who can be assured their children are well cared for before, during, and after school.

The program offers before-school care from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for $8 a day and after-school care from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for $12 a day. Families are encouraged to apply for the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative to help subsidize the program’s cost.

Application for Seamless Day Kindergarten will open on Jan. 11, and the program is scheduled to begin on Jan. 30.

You must have a child in kindergarten at Queen’s Park to register for the Seamless Day pilot program.

To register, visit: https://www.sd67.bc.ca/apps/pages/Seamlessday.

READ ALSO: Queen’s Park gets new logo

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare’; father of missing Bella Coola man
Next story
From rivers to the runway: B.C. woman reclaiming Indigenous heritage with fashion

Just Posted

The Penticton Silver Bullets are back on the ice to represent the Peach City for the first time in 28 years. (Photo/Video- Luke Fraser)
VIDEO: Inside the Penticton Silver Bullets’ triumphant return after 28 years

Queen’s Park Elementary is opening a Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program this month. (Google maps)
Seamless Day Kindergarten coming to Penticton elementary

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
No surprises in Penticton community safety report, says police chief

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence from the fatal Dec. 10 fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton hiring 4 new firefighters