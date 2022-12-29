Kamloops police warn of scammers asking for money to help a loved one in legal trouble. (File photo)

Scammers in Kamloops demand in-person meeting with targets

Police warn of ruse when someone asks for money to help a loved one in legal trouble

  • Dec. 29, 2022 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops RCMP have received multiple reports of fraud recently.

Police say scammers are posing as either legal counsel or as friends of the victim’s family members, claiming they need money to pay for bail or legal fees.

“While scam phone calls have, unfortunately, become very common, the crimes committed today are particularly concerning as the offenders are attempting to make arrangements to meet with the victims personally,” Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said on Dec. 28.

“We would like the public to understand the bail process in Canada is very different than what is portrayed on American television, which would never involve meeting a stranger in a parking lot or restaurant. It is important to never give out personal information or your home address.”

The Law Society of British Columbia maintains a lawyer directory to confirm active lawyers in the province and the Kamloops RCMP can help anyone who may be concerned that their loved ones have been taken into custody.

Police are investigating the scams. Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

